Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire

Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a body was found in the ruins of a burnt shed.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the fire was discovered on Saturday around 2:45 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. After firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, a body was found in the shed.

Officer Clemens says an autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death. The owner of the home told officers, “nobody was supposed to be in that shed.”

The arson department is working closely with the fire department to determine the cause of the fire.

