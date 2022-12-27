Dispose of your Christmas tree properly

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Christmas Day over, the cleanup process begins, and you might be ready to dispose of your Christmas tree. Real or fake there are ways to throw it out safely.

Real Christmas trees start to dry out over time therefore making them more flammable.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2016 and 2020, 160 home fires started with a Christmas tree. Once the tree starts to lose its scent, or the pine needles start to fall, it is time to dispose of the tree.

“We don’t see a lot of Christmas tree fires, but if they do start on fire then we see a more intense burn,” said Lt. Steve McCollar, Fire and Life Safety Division, in an interview earlier this month.

When disposing of your tree, take it to a drop-off location instead of leaving it in your garage or on the side of your house.

Real trees can have many uses once they have reached the end of their life in your home. The National Christmas Tree Association says real Christmas trees are biodegradable therefore you can reuse and recycle them, however, all decorations must first be removed.

“Please make sure there’s no plastic bags or tree stands, ornaments, lights, any of that stuff because we actually will grind them up and compost them, and that stuff isn’t natural, so it won’t break down. And we will have to go in and pull out the trees that still have stuff on them and take it off then we can throw it in,” said Ria Hannon, Solid Waste education & outreach coordinator.

In Rapid City, you can drop off your tree at either Fitzgerald stadium or the landfill until the end of January.

And if you are ready to get rid of your artificial tree, it is suggested that you try donating the tree first to avoid it ending up in the landfill.

For more information on where to dispose of your Christmas decorations click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
Two western South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of previous winter storms
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the...
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
In South Dakota last year, 250 people were killed in car crashes credited to distracted driving.
Driving distracted: What not to do when you’re on the road
Tuesday
Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
Sturgis and the state Department of Transportation to take a look at traffic flow on Junction...
Sturgis takes a look at Junction Avenue corridor