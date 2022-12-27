Dispose of your Christmas tree properly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Christmas Day over, the cleanup process begins, and you might be ready to dispose of your Christmas tree. Real or fake there are ways to throw it out safely.

Real Christmas trees start to dry out over time therefore making them more flammable.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2016 and 2020, 160 home fires started with a Christmas tree. Once the tree starts to lose its scent, or the pine needles start to fall, it is time to dispose of the tree.

“We don’t see a lot of Christmas tree fires, but if they do start on fire then we see a more intense burn,” said Lt. Steve McCollar, Fire and Life Safety Division, in an interview earlier this month.

When disposing of your tree, take it to a drop-off location instead of leaving it in your garage or on the side of your house.

Real trees can have many uses once they have reached the end of their life in your home. The National Christmas Tree Association says real Christmas trees are biodegradable therefore you can reuse and recycle them, however, all decorations must first be removed.

“Please make sure there’s no plastic bags or tree stands, ornaments, lights, any of that stuff because we actually will grind them up and compost them, and that stuff isn’t natural, so it won’t break down. And we will have to go in and pull out the trees that still have stuff on them and take it off then we can throw it in,” said Ria Hannon, Solid Waste education & outreach coordinator.

In Rapid City, you can drop off your tree at either Fitzgerald stadium or the landfill until the end of January.

And if you are ready to get rid of your artificial tree, it is suggested that you try donating the tree first to avoid it ending up in the landfill.

For more information on where to dispose of your Christmas decorations click here.

