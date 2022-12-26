Sturgis Buffalo Chip charities hit $2 million mark

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly $400,000 donated through Sturgis Buffalo Chip charity events this year pushes the overall donations to more than $2.1 million, according to a release from the Chip.

“We are continually blown away by our guests’ desire to give back!” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President Rod Woodruff. “People from all over come here to let loose and have a fun vacation, and yet they still take the time and spend their hard-earned dollars to give through Buffalo Chip charity events.

“With the help of all our friends, we’ve raised over $2 million to help children, injured American war veterans and our local community. Just two years ago, we broke the million-dollar mark, and now we’re over two million. We are so blessed to be part of the giving spirit of the motorcycle community,” Woodruff said.

Charities that received funds in 2022 include South Dakota Special Olympics – Rapid City Flame, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Shriners Transportation Fund, All Kids Bike, Helping with Horsepower, Motorcycle Missions, The NASCAR Foundation, Treasured Lives, and direct-to-veteran donations through the Buffalo Chip Freedom Celebration.

