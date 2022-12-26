A quiet final week of 2022

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arctic air made a quick return last night, but will be out of here later today as southerly winds return to the area. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with some spots hitting the 50s with warm, dry downslope southwesterly winds.

A weak system could generate an isolated rain or snow shower Wednesday, but a stronger system may bring more widespread snow showers New Year’s Day on into the first week of 2023. We will closely monitor the track of that system.

