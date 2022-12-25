Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites

Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garland(Gillian Trudeau)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As soon as Christmas Day is over, sites to recycle Christmas trees will open.

Rapid City opens remote sites for disposal of natural trees, wreaths, and garland Dec. 6. Make sure the items are cleaned of all ornaments (that includes tinsel) and not in tree bags. No yard waste is allowed at the tree disposal sites.

Sites are at Fitzgerald Stadium and the Rapid City landfill.

Spearfish has two drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal open from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10. The sites are at the Spearfish City Shop, 440 Canyon Street; and the Restricted Use Site at 910 Camp Comfort Road.

There is no curbside pickup of Christmas trees.

Rapid City is also recycling non-working holiday lights. These can be taken to:

  • Ace Hardware (2): 1602 E. St. Patrick Street and 1724 W. Main Street
  • Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive
  • Boyd’s Drug Stores (2): Baken Park (entrance to Boyd’s Liquor) and at 909 E. St. Patrick Street
  • Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy Street
  • City Hall: 300 Sixth Street
  • Runnings, 1020 N. Lacrosse Street
  • Fleet Farm, 1001 E. Mall Drive
  • Education Center at Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79
  • Rapid City Restore: 610 E. Omaha Street
  • RC Hardware: 770 Mountain View Road
  • Roosevelt Swim Center: 125 Waterloo Street
  • Menards: 710 N. Creek Drive
  • Granite Buick GMC: 2454 E. Mall Drive
  • Granite Nissan: 2626 E. Mall Drive
  • Carstar Collision Center: 415 E. Omaha Street

Bins will be at these locations until Jan. 31.

