Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather

Dogs can start developing frost bite in as little as 30 minutes.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The brutally-cold temperatures affect everyone, including our furry friends. Cats and dogs can suffer hypothermia and frost-bite just like humans.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills says the best way for pet owners to protect them, is to limit the amount of time they are outside to 10 or 15 minutes and use indoor play areas to get pets the exercise they may need.

They also advise owners to use booties to protect their animals’ paws from the snow and ice.

”You know a lot of pets want to remain in a grassy area to use the bathroom. So, if you could put something down like cardboard cut out or an empty tote to cover a grassy spot that way whenever they go out it’s a quicker thing for them. So, they’re not searching around and sniffing so much getting colder and hurting their paws,” said KP Davidson, animal control officer for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills has seen an increase in the number of animals being turned-in because of the recent-storms, 20 animals were taken-in this week.

