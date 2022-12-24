Rapid City church opens doors to those in need

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate.

With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.

Volunteers pick up people, before taking them to the church, where they are offered food, water, and access to shelter. Once there, people can also watch TV and play games.

Additionally, Woyatan will transport those at the church to another location if requested.

“Just because they’re going through a rough time in their life, they shouldn’t be looked down on, and trying to bring them up, trying to give them that sense of hope that whatever they’re going through in life that there’s a brighter side to it,” said Chris White Eagle, executive director for Wambli Ska Society

Although the warming shelter opened because of the recent sub-zero temperatures, Wambli Ska Society’s volunteers head out each night to help those in need.

“It’s good to go around and check on them then because sometimes they are a little more incapacitated than during the day. So, it’s just extra precaution, I guess,” said Clay White Eagle, outreach program leader for Wambli Ska Society.

Woyatan Church will open its doors Saturday at 8 a.m. to serve a Christmas meal to those who need a little holiday cheer.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
A Belle Fourche woman is sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
A truck blocks a driving lane of Interstate 90 Thursday. Blizzard-like conditions are expected...
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dogs can start developing frost bite in as little as 30 minutes.
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather
Murphy's Pub and Grill employee making drinks for guest.
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers
Zelenskyy pleaded his case to lawmakers, and the American people to continue support and...
Rep. Dusty Johnson supports continued aid to Ukraine
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers