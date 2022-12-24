Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday

Chanuka will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday.
By KOTA Staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The eighth day of Chanukah will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

The public event is organized by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. It is open to the entire community.

“Our founding fathers established this great country giving everybody the freedom of religion,” says the rabbi. “There’s no better place to express that than in front of the memorial.”

Chanukah (which can also be spelled Hanukkah) is a widely celebrated Jewish holiday. “The festival marks the freedom of expression, commemorating the Jewish victory against religious persecution – Light over Might,” according to a release from the Chabad Jewish Center.

