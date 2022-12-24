Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by Deadwood gaming operators was distributed to state, county, municipal governments, and school districts.

“A healthy Deadwood gaming industry is vital to the governmental entities that rely on these gaming tax revenues,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a release.

Rodman says gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year 2021.

This is what was distributed:

$3,999,530 for the South Dakota Department of Tourism

$3,251,973 to the state general fund

$1,519,851 for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming

$100,000 to South Dakota Historic Preservation

$30,000 to the South Dakota Department of Social Services

$1,249,853 to Lawrence County

$286,017 to the municipalities of Spearfish, Lead, Whitewood and Central City

$286,017 to the Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Meade and Belle Fourche school districts

The balance of the distribution goes primarily to the historic preservation and restoration in the City of Deadwood.

