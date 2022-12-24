Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million

Gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year...
Gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year 2021.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by Deadwood gaming operators was distributed to state, county, municipal governments, and school districts.

“A healthy Deadwood gaming industry is vital to the governmental entities that rely on these gaming tax revenues,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a release.

Rodman says gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year 2021.

This is what was distributed:

  • $3,999,530 for the South Dakota Department of Tourism
  • $3,251,973 to the state general fund
  • $1,519,851 for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming
  • $100,000 to South Dakota Historic Preservation
  • $30,000 to the South Dakota Department of Social Services
  • $1,249,853 to Lawrence County
  • $286,017 to the municipalities of Spearfish, Lead, Whitewood and Central City
  • $286,017 to the Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Meade and Belle Fourche school districts

The balance of the distribution goes primarily to the historic preservation and restoration in the City of Deadwood.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Belle Fourche woman is sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City (westbound) was reopened Friday morning.
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home

Latest News

Chanuka will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday.
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday
Thanksgiving takes the top spot among popular holidays, with 79% of Americans being all for...
How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation
Wall Lady Eagles facing early-season challenges
Dogs can start developing frost bite in as little as 30 minutes.
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather