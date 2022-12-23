Warming up for Christmas

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.

A few snow showers are possible Saturday, mainly for the northern Black Hills. Little to no accumulation expected. Another round of moisture passes through Saturday night and on Christmas. Saturday night could feature a wintry mix, which could create a few slippery spots into Christmas morning. Rain and snow showers will be possible on Christmas Day. Temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s for Christmas, so any morning slippery spots should be gone by the middle of the day.

Next week will be much warmer than what we have been experiencing recently. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and even some 50s! A mix of sun and clouds is expected much of the day. Temperatures by New Year’s weekend will likely drop back into the 30s, right around average.

