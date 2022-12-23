Very cold again today, but warmer by Christmas Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More cold temperatures can be expected today with arctic high pressure lingering in the area. Also, breezy conditions will create dangerous wind chills yet another day. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 5pm.

Warmer temperatures move in from the west this weekend. Highs by Sunday will be in the 40s.

A weak disturbance might generate a few rain or snow showers over the Black Hills on Sunday.

Next week looks warmer than normal!

