South Dakota National Guard joins in storm recovery

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has crews constantly working to reopen major highways.(South Dakota DOT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem declared an emergency for the winter storms and activated the South Dakota National Guard to aid in recovery.

The guard and its resources will provide addition assistance across the state, as well as on tribal lands, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“My administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter storms across the state,” Noem said.

The guard’s immediate mission is hauling firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Other missions may be necessary.

Several state agencies, most notably the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation, have been working since the beginning of the storm.

