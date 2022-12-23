Rep. Dusty Johnson supports continued aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy pleaded his case to lawmakers, and the American people to continue support and...
Zelenskyy pleaded his case to lawmakers, and the American people to continue support and funding nearly a year after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.(Dakota News Now)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back in his war-torn country after his visit to the U.S., meeting with President Joe Biden and speaking to a joint session of Congress.

Zelenskyy pleaded his case to lawmakers, and the American people to continue support and funding nearly a year after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive $44-billion of the $1.7 trillion omnibus.

Representative Dusty Johnson said that even though he didn’t support the spending package, his support for Ukraine remains strong, and adds Putin has made severe miscalculations this year.

”He’s hopeful that the free countries of the world will grow distracted by something else, and that we will recede, leaving Ukraine on their own and allowing Russia to conquer that country before they begin to invade another,’ Johnson said. “I think just as he underestimated the will to fight of the Ukrainian people, he’s underestimated the willingness of the free world to stick this out.”

Johnson also supports continued weapons supply to Ukrainian fighters.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
A truck blocks a driving lane of Interstate 90 Thursday. Blizzard-like conditions are expected...
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
People stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night found shelter in Wall, New Underwood and...
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

Latest News

Warmer
Warming up over the weekend
General Manager of the mall Sandy Brockhouse said there are a number of factors that led people...
Last-minute gist purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
West River sections of Interstate 90 are open but East River is a different story.
I-90 from Rapid City to Murdo open both ways
Photo submitted by Jennifer Chase Alone. People standing around a truck after loading it with...
Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission