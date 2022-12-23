Montana-Dakota Utilities request customers reduce their natural gas usage in their homes

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some residents in the Black Hills awoke to messages from Montana-Dakota Utilities asking them to reduce their natural gas usage.

The notice cited supply constraints due to an equipment issue and the extreme weather as the reasons for the request. Customers were asked to lower their thermostats, minimize hot water usage and turn off gas fireplaces, garage heaters and other non-essential appliances.

Customers turned to Facebook to voice their concerns and confusion on the issue as the temperature continues to be well below zero.

“But I understand if we need to turn it down to 50, I just need to know that you know what are we expected to do is 63, okay? I’m not using my gas fireplace. Does it need to be at 50? What do we need to do to keep the supply for everybody to stay alive for the next three days,” said Pam Borglum, who uses Montana-Dakota Utilities in her home

According to the Montana-Dakota Utilities Facebook page, the natural gas issue was resolved and customers can resume normal usage.

