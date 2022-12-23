I-90 from Rapid City to Murdo open both ways

DOT says Mitchell to Sioux Falls leg remains closed overnight
West River sections of Interstate 90 are open but East River is a different story.
West River sections of Interstate 90 are open but East River is a different story.(South Dakota DOT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 has finally been opened both east- and westbound lanes from Rapid City to Murdo and should be open to Mitchell by 4 p.m. Friday.

However, the rest of the interstate, from Mitchell east to Sioux Falls, will remain closed overnight. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ongoing blizzard conditions are causing the road to remain closed. The DOT “anticipates” reopening this section in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

  • Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow-covered shoulders.
  • Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
  • Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

For the latest information on road conditions, go to https://sd511.org or dial 511.

