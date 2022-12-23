Federal act helps South Dakota clean up Gilt Edge Mine

Rep. Dusty Johnson, as well as Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune were trying to help the...
Rep. Dusty Johnson, as well as Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune were trying to help the state clean up the Gilt Edge Mine.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is responsible for cleanup of an old gold mine but with it on federal land, the state can’t efficiently do the job.

That will change with the final passage of the Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act sponsored by U.S. House Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota).

The act allows South Dakota to buy about 266 acres of U.S. Force Service land in Lawrence County, where the mine is located. Once the state controls the land, it can conduct a cleanup effort at the mine superfund site after the Environmental Protection Agency is done with its work.

According to a release from Johnson’s office, Gov. Kristi Noem as well as Lawrence County, and the cities of Lead and Deadwood are supportive of this move.

South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds had companion legislation in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
A truck blocks a driving lane of Interstate 90 Thursday. Blizzard-like conditions are expected...
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
People stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night found shelter in Wall, New Underwood and...
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

Latest News

A Belle Fourche woman is sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
Super easy recipe featuring golden chicken and a mouth-watering garlic cream sauce.
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Garlic Chicken
As a winter storm continues to ravage South Dakota, those on reservations throughout the state...
Winter weather posing particular challenges for South Dakota’s reservations
Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City (westbound) was reopened Friday morning.
Section by section, Interstate 90 reopening Friday