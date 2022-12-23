Cooking with Eric - Creamy Garlic Chicken

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Need an easy weeknight dinner recipe? This one is for you! Delicious!

First, season 2 to 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts with salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder and pepper. In a shallow bowl mix together 4 tablespoons flour with 4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese. Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté the chicken breasts on each side until golden, about 5 minutes each side. Remove from skillet and set aside.

In the same skillet, sauté 1 finely chopped small onion until softened. Add 4 to 6 smashed garlic cloves and cook until fragrant, no more than 5 minutes.

Add a can of chicken broth and stir to deglaze the pan. Let simmer and let the liquid reduce by half - again about 5 minutes.

Pour in 1 1/4 cup heavy cream or half and half. Gently simmer on low heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in another half cup of finely grated Parmesan cheese and cook until cheese melts. Return chicken to the skillet and cook until heated through. Adjust seasonings to your taste.

Serve with mashed potatoes, rice or pasta. Top with chopped Italian flat leaf parsley, if desired.

