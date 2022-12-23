Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
Dec. 23, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Dolney assisted her co-defendant, Thomas Beetem, with obtaining and distributing a substance containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in Rapid City.
Beetem was previously sentenced to 16 months in custody.
