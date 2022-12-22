Strong winds weaken overnight as temperatures barely climb above zero Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong winds will weaken overnight. Gusts of 35 mph or higher are still likely, but by morning those gusts should be less than 30 mph. This will help put an end to the blizzard conditions on the plains. Lows will range from the -10s to -20s with wind chill values in the -30s to -50s.

Another day with plenty of sunshine is expected across the area. Temperatures will climb above zero for much of the area, but just barely. Some spots up north will likely remain below zero for one more day.

Saturday will have highs in the single digits up north with teens and 20s for many others. Scattered clouds are expected through the day with the chance of a few snow showers, mainly in the northern hills. Christmas Day will also have scattered cloud cover, but warmer temperatures are expected! Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for much of the area. A few rain or snow showers could pass through, but impacts look to be limited as of now. Winds will be breezy for many.

Next week is still on track to be above normal. Highs will likely reach the 40s and 50s for many! An isolated rain or snow shower is possible Wednesday next week, but other than that it should stay dry.

