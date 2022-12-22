Strong winds keep blizzard conditions and life-threatening wind chills around through Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong winds continue tonight through Thursday night. This will keep blizzard conditions around through Friday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for parts of central and northwest South Dakota until 5 a.m. Friday. The wind will also keep life-threatening wind chills in place through Friday afternoon, where apparent temperatures could drop down to -60°. Wind Chill Warnings are in place until 5 p.m. Friday.

Treacherous driving conditions are likely for many in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming due to the winds blowing and drifting snow over roadways. Temperatures will fall into the -20s for many tonight and highs will range from the single digits to teens below zero Thursday.

Friday morning will be frigid once again with lows in the -10s for many. High temperatures Friday will be near zero or a little above. Temperatures will be in the teens and twenties above zero on Saturday and for Christmas highs are likely to reach the 30s and 40s!

Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s for much of next week, a much needed break from the volatile weather we have had the past few weeks.

