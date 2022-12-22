Spreading holiday cheer one bear at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On December 10, the Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush hockey team 4 to 1. But that didn’t stop the crowd from celebrating that one goal. During the annual teddy bear toss the crowd threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration.

Big and small, all varieties of stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice, which were later donated to Rural America Initiatives, Seventh Circuit Casa Program, Ellsworth Air Force Base Families, and Monument Health Foundation.

Today a few players from the Rush helped spread holiday cheer by handing out stuffed animals to children on the pediatric unit at Monument Health.

“You know us as Rush players we’re hockey players, but we try and do our best to give back to the community. We have a lot of support throughout Rapid City and our fans and they do a great job supporting us, so we try and return the favor and this is one of those things that’s a really good cause during the holiday season,” said Calder Brooks, Rapid City Rush.

Brooks said that the teddy bear toss is a cool event and unlike any other, and he said he liked putting a smile on all of the kids faces.

In addition to dropping off stuffed animals, the Rush donated $5 from each ticket sold at the December 10th game. The donations went to Black Hills Works, and Rural America Initiatives.

