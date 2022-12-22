Santa isn’t the only one handing out toys this year

The Salvation Army hands out toys and food o people in need
Annual Angel Tree toy drive ends with volunteers handing out gifts.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The annual Angel tree toy and food distribution happened December 20th and 21st.

Despite the weather about 230 families came each day and about 1400 children were shopped for.

Attendees were able to sign up online this year, which caused an increase in people applying for the program.

“It’s just a great thing that the community will come together. We get the fun of distributing it, but a lot goes into it,” said Maj. Vangie O’Neil, Black Hills Area Salvation Army.

This was the first year Charlotte and Howie Lore volunteered and they said they had no idea what went into the Salvation Army event. The Lore’s said they enjoyed seeing children’s faces light up during the event.

“It’s fun seeing all the peoples smiles,” said Lore.

According to the Salvation Army, in South Dakota about 106,000 people are at risk of going hungry everyday.

