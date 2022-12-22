Rapid City non-profits help the homeless population stay warm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Non-profits usually do double the work during the winter helping the homeless, especially when the temperature outside is dangerously low.

Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns when the weather turns cold. That concern is even greater when you don’t have shelter. Daytime organizations like the Hope Center in Rapid City help people without somewhere to go to have a warm location to stop at during the day.

“We’re a day center, so people can come in to get out of the elements. They can have a hot cup of coffee and sit in a warm space,” take food with them when they leave,” said Hope Center executive director Melanie Timm, “If food is donated, then we give it to folks to put in their backpacks, to have kind of a grab-and-go situation so they can .”

Non-profits like the Cornerstone Rescue Mission also play a role in the community by having a place folks can check into during the night when the weather gets bad.

“Those who are staying at the mission can have breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Then the rest of the homeless that wants to come in to get out of the elements can have lunch and dinner. They can fill out an intake form and stay the night,” said Cornerstone Rescue Mission executive director Lysa Allison, “The last thing anybody wants is anybody freezing to death.”

Rapid City also has co-response teams helping individuals find somewhere to stay during the bad weather.

“Teams from the fire department, the police department, and our main street outreach team of Journey On, out looking to help people every day,” said Rapid City co-response coordinator Joseph Reiter.

Reiter even encourages people in the community to call one of the dispatch lines to help individuals around Rapid City if it looks like they need a place to stay.

“If you see someone struggling or if you see someone in trouble, you can call the non-emergency dispatch line, call that journey on dispatch line, and help will come,” said Reiter.

Overall, winter in the black hills can be a hazardous time for everyone but especially dangerous for those in the community without a place to stay.

The non-emergency RCPD phone number is (605) 394-4131. You can also reach out to the Journey On outreach service at (605)519-1066 if it is related to helping the homeless community out.

