Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls

A truck blocks a driving lane of Interstate 90 Thursday. Blizzard-like conditions are expected...
A truck blocks a driving lane of Interstate 90 Thursday. Blizzard-like conditions are expected to keep the highway closed through Friday.(South Dakota Department of Transportation)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90.

The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.

Sustained high wings causing blizzard-like conditions will continue throughout the day. Low visibility and drifting snow are worsening, according to the state Department of Transportation.

It isn’t just the wind causing havoc on the highways. DOT says there are a lot of stuck and stranded vehicles blocking lanes of traffic.

As of the time this story was posted, there was no estimate as to when the interstate could be reopened.

People need to be aware that the interstate is not the only trouble area. There are many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions on state highways across western and central South Dakota.

Impassable means sections of the road are physically blocked, with deep snow drifts or stranded vehicles. Like the interstate, there is no established time these secondary roads will be cleared.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, click on https://sd511.org or dial 511.

