Extreme cold continues today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see any additional snowfall today, blowing snow and local ground blizzard conditions will continue to be a problem as gusty northwest winds continue. These winds will also create dangerously low wind chills of -35 to -55 today. Limit outdoor time today and don’t travel unless necessary!

Friday we’ll see less wind but temperatures will remain cold. At least many of us will get above zero!

Clouds will increase this XMAS weekend, with warmer temperatures. There could be an isolated rain or snow shower Sunday, but nothing significant.

Some 50s are possible next week!

