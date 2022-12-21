Salvation Army, United Way need more help this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Salvation Army receives most of their donations during the final two weeks of the annual ‘Red Kettle Campaign---but that’s not the case this year.

The organization lost four days worth of donations since bell ringers couldn’t stand outside stores during last week’s blizzard conditions. Black Hills Area Coordinator Major Jerry O’Neil says they’re expecting to lose more days this week because of the frigid temperatures.

“We do have some kettles out, we have some opportunities that are more sheltered than others so we will have some other opportunities to do that as well to have the kettles out, and we come in at two o’clock on Christmas Eve no matter what,” said O’Neil,

If you would like to donate to the Black Hills Salvation Army click here.

The Salvation Army isn’t’ the only charitable organization affected by the winter weather. United Way of the Black Hills is looking for more donations this year. Every year the organization raises $2 million, and this year’s goal is $2.1 million.

The United Way campaign usually ends in December, however, this year they decided to extend to Jan. 31.

“These dollars are vitally important to help our community. We are at 64 percent of our goal, so we raised a little over $1.3 million, but we still have a ways to go to get there,” said Jamie Toennies, United Way of the Black Hills executive director

If you would like to donate to United Way you can call the office at 605-343-5872, go down to office on 621 6th St., or click here.

Donates are accepted right away, but you do have the option to pledge a certain amount and pay it off over the course of a year.

