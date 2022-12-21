Record breaking cold moves in Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will remain below zero for much of the area tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

A cold front will sweep through the area and bring many changes. Temperatures will be falling through the day Wednesday with many in the -10s by the afternoon. The winds will increase and cause wind chill values to drop into the -40s with some in the -50s.

Snow showers will move into the area early Wednesday morning. An inch or two of snow will be possible in spots. With the wind picking up through the afternoon and lingering through Thursday night, ground blizzard conditions are likely. Strong winds will kick up the fresh snow, along with the snow from last week, and reduce visibility significantly. This will also cause roads to become slippery once again, especially out on the plains.

Wind gusts Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the 40 to 50 mph range. Temperatures Thursday will stay below zero all day long. Friday will be mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to rise above zero, but just barely.

Record low temperatures are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We could even see record low maximum temperatures, which means the high temperature will be the coldest recorded.

Warmer air moves in Saturday with highs reaching the double digits for many! For Christmas, Santa brings us a present with temperatures reaching the 30s and 40s! We will likely have highs in the 40s next week with a few days close to or even in the 50s!

