RCAS Snowday Update

RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year(Photo courtesy of WMTV)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week Rapid City students were out of class because of the winter weather. Now parents are questioning why the district called for snow days versus e-learning days.

Last week Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for the district, said they simply weren’t prepared for the incoming snowstorm.

“The Rapid City Area Schools didn’t send home computers with kids or anything like that,” said Schaefbauer

Rapid City Area Schools did decline an on-camera interview today, but did tell us that during COVID, administrators knew students would be out for an extended period of the time therefore were able to give out laptops for online learning.

“If needed for preparation for future snow days. if eLearning is a possibility, we will start looking at that. Right now, with this storm it just kind of came out of nowhere, and then was not exactly what we expected either. So, we had to do the precautions that we needed to for the safety of our students, staff and families,” said Schaefbauer

Even though RCAS said the storm came out of nowhere and was not what they expected our team of meteorologists had been predicting a significant winter storm for more than a week prior.

As of right now, RCAS has not extended the school year to make up for those days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules

Latest News

Perishable food should in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours, frozen food in a...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
While snowmobiling is popular throughout the Black Hills, safety is something that often gets...
Safety tips are key while enjoying Black Hills snowmobiling
Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this...
City government, reclamation bureau to continue Rapid Creek discussion
Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate...
Airport rates to increase in 2023