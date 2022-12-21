Extreme cold and some snow on the way today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills arrive today as a powerful arctic cold front blows through. A band of snow will accompany the front, with .5″-2″ possible along with some blowing snow.

The big story will be the wind chills - those could drop to -40 to -60 later today, tonight and Thursday morning! That’s about as cold as it gets here. Looking back, we have seen wind chills down to -55 in Rapid City back in December, 1990 and February, 1989.

Warmer air returns this weekend, including XMAS Day when highs will be in the lower 40s. A stray rain or snow shower will be possible Sunday.

Next week will be even warmer, with some 50s possible by midweek!

