Cooking Beef with Eric - Calypso Beef Soup

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This delicious recipe comes from the South Dakota Beef Industry Council. Travel to the Caribbean with this curried soup that is chock full of flavor.

First, brown 1 1/2 pounds of lean ground beef until no longer pink, about 8 to 10 minutes. Break beef into 3/4″ crumbles while cooking.

Pour off any drippings in the pan, then add 1 cup peeled and diced sweet potato, 1/2 cup chopped white onion, 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper and a teaspoon of curry powder. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until onion and pepper are crisp-tender. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour; cook and stir one minute.

Return beef to skillet. Stir in 2 cups of water (or beef stock), 1 can of black eyed peas, drained, and 1 can unsweetened coconut milk. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 5 to 8 minutes or until sweet potato is tender. Stir in 2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves and 1 teaspoon dried thyme. Cook until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

