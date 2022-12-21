City government, reclamation bureau to continue Rapid Creek discussion

Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this...
Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this massive drop in water flow.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Common Council’s meeting two weeks ago, several members of the public expressed concerns over falling water levels in Rapid Creek.

Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this massive drop in water flow.

Later that week, flows were increased closer to normal.

However, Councilwoman Laura Armstrong says the city is gearing up to have more discussions with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation about what can be done to address concerns whenever water flow needs to be reduced.

”We’re not looking to point fingers or cast blame, but what I think we can all agree on is that we don’t want that to happen again,” A So, I think that’s going to be the point of the discussions.”

Outdoor enthusiasts were especially concerned that the low levels would impact the fish population.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules

Latest News

Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate...
Airport rates to increase in 2023
Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.
Space heaters warm the home but can be a fire hazard
Holidays might not be a joyous time for the family pet. Too much commotion could make your pet...
Holidays are extremely stressful times for pets
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls