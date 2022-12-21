Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Gov. Kristi Noem was cleared of accusations she used the state airplane for personal and...
Citing ‘unclear law,’ ethics board dismisses Noem plane case
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund