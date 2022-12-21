Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of Dec. 18.(Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Gray News) - An Alabama couple welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world on their birthday.

According to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott became parents for the first time over the weekend.

And what made the day even more special was that all three now share the same birthday of Dec. 18.

The hospital said the Scott family had a one in 133,000 chance of such an occurrence and their daughter, Lennon, waited until 12:30 a.m. for everyone to share the same day.

Staff shared a family photo on social media while wishing the family a very happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS as of right now has not extended the school year
RCAS Snowday Update
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The Como Zoo announced the passing of its orangutan, Amanda, on Monday, Dec. 19.
‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Minnesota zoo orangutan Amanda dies at 46
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A...
California town loses power, water but keeps spirit after earthquake