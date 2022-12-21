Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

Perishable food should in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours, frozen food in a half-full freezer after 24 hours and frozen food in a full freezer at 48 hours.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function.

But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt, there are some things people can do to prepare their homes before the cold blast.

First, make sure the freezer is fully stocked. A full freezer will last 48 hours frozen while a half-full one will only last 24 hours.

If a power outage does occur, people should avoid opening their refrigerator and freezer unless necessary to keep items as cold as possible.

And if you’re tempted to put food outside to keep it frozen-- think again. It could lead to hazardous consequences.

”The temperatures are very cold this week in South Dakota this week to put those refrigerated and frozen items out in the snow or outside to keep them cold, which can be sort of intuitive. But that can expose the foods to the elements outdoors or to maybe animals passing by, and we want to keep the food safe,” added Tvedt.

An alternative to putting food outside is to fill buckets or bottles with snow or frozen water and place the clean bottle or bucket in the freezer and let the frozen material keep your products cold.

