Airport rates to increase in 2023

Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate...
Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate change.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport is raising some fees and rates in 2023.

Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate change.

Last year the airport benefited from a COVID relief grant, giving the facility a surplus.

Those funds won’t be renewed in 2023.

Dame told the council that inflationary pressure has also been impacting the airport’s budget.

Monday night, the council unanimously approved Dame’s recommended changes.

”The FAA does require that we are as self-sustaining as possible, that’s why part of our grant assurance is that we sign every single grant that we accept in federal dollars,’ Dame said. “We do charge a rate and charge process as part of those grant assurances as well. So, that helps to make us as self-sustaining as possible.”

The new rates are being implemented January 1st.

For more details on the rates, click here.

