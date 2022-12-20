Wind Cave National Park brought back a holiday event

The annual event returns after being canceled due to coronavirus.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, an annual event at the “Wind Cave National Park” visitor center had to shut down, but on Monday, it made its return.

The holiday open house at “Wind Cave National Park” was brought back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The event is a way to get students interested in visiting the park and learning more about “Wind Cave National Park,” along with getting them interested in what goes on in the Black Hills.

“This is a place we like to look at as an outdoor classroom. So, this is a good way, fun way to come out and learn about who we are and what we do here,” said Wind Cave National Park spokesperson Tom Farrell.

Farrell added the event is also a way for the park to thank the surrounding community for its support.

