What naughty and nice items can you bring through TSA?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is only six days away which means it’s time to wrap those presents.

However, if you plan on flying this holiday season, TSA does have some items you can’t take on the plane with you.

When transporting your presents or goodies to family or friends by plane, you want to make sure you are TSA ready. If you already wrapped your presents and plan on going through security with these items, you should know that your items could be unwrapped and opened by security if they set off the alarm. Travelers are encouraged to come through security with unwrapped presents or to bring their items in a gift box or bag, so it can be quickly looked through. And standard rules concerning food and drink still apply.

“Anything that can be spread, spilled or sprayed is considered a liquid and that needs to follow the 3.4 oz TSA clear bottle rule. Now solid foods can all be brought through the check points with no limits, just as long as they fit in the approved bag size,” said Megan Johnson, Marking & Air Service Development, Rapid City Regional Airport.

There are some common questions people have on if an item can go through security. Snow globes are often brought through, however, if it is not smaller than a tennis ball it is probably bigger than 3.4 oz. Some seasonal food items not allowed which include cranberries, jams, champagne, egg nogg and maple syrup -- are not TSA approved and will need to be placed in your luggage. However, you are able to bring fruit cake, ham, spices, candy canes, and chocolates through security.

Thursday-Saturday are expected to be the busiest travel days for the Rapid City Regional Airport.

“During the holiday season our parking lot has the potential to fill up. So, if you can please figure out additional ways to get to the airport including Lyft, Uber, and we also have a shuttle here at the airport called Rapid Shuttle,” said Johnson

This year AAA is predicting 2 million additional drivers to be traveling this season compared to 2021, and a 14% increase in people flying.

To see if your items are approved by TSA click here.

