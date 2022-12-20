USD bound Kieffer looks to deliver big season for RC Christian

Kieffer helped lead Comets to the semifinals of the LNI
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Olivia Kieffer has signed on to play her college basketball at the division one level for the University of South Dakota. But first she is focused on delivering a big senior season at Rapid City Christian. Kieffer has gotten off to a good start leading the Comets to the semifinals of last week’s Lakota Nation Invitational.

