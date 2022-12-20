USD bound Kieffer looks to deliver big season for RC Christian
Kieffer helped lead Comets to the semifinals of the LNI
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Olivia Kieffer has signed on to play her college basketball at the division one level for the University of South Dakota. But first she is focused on delivering a big senior season at Rapid City Christian. Kieffer has gotten off to a good start leading the Comets to the semifinals of last week’s Lakota Nation Invitational.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.