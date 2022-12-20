UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Police on scene
Police on scene(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave.

An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle, the car started moving toward him, and the officer believed the vehicle was going to hit him, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens. He fired, striking the 22-year-old female driver and 48-year-old male passenger of the vehicle. The woman was struck in the torso and is still receiving medical treatment. The man received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

The area is expected to be impacted for up to several hours.

PREVIOUSLY: Several first responding units are on scene at a Sioux Falls Kum & Go.

Currently, police tape blocks off the perimeter around the Kum & Go on Russell and Minnesota ave. There are several police units, fire trucks, and an ambulance on the scene as well.

To the north of the gas station, police are blocking off Minnesota ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm

Latest News

Holidays might not be a joyous time for the family pet. Too much commotion could make your pet...
Holidays are extremely stressful times for pets
An employee throws wrapping paper in the trash can, rather than the recycling bin.
Post-Christmas cleanup, what goes in the trash and what goes in the recycling bin
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Marty Jackley announces hires, retains a number of current AG staffers