Snowstorm depletes Cornerstone Rescue Mission supplies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it.

Last week due to the snow more people were seeking shelter and help. By offering more assistance to people, food and shelter can run out quickly.

Cornerstone executive director Lysa Allison says that they are prepped for 60-90 days of food. However, they are running low on some items.

“We are in need of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup, cold cereal and salad dressing of any kind. If anybody would like to donate that, that would be great,” Allison said.

Cornerstone said in addition to food items they are always in need of gently used towels, twin sheets and blankets. If you have any donations you would like to drop off you can take them to 30 Main Street.

Cornerstone will also be having their Christmas meal on Christmas day from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Street location.

Cornerstone is offering night-to-night options for people who need it. You have the option to stay one night or come back day after day for multiple nights. They are also staying open during the day to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

