Rapid City government considering restricting TikTok on city devices

Councilman Jason Salamun brought forward a resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City officials are considering following in the footsteps of Governor Kristi Noem and other government leaders in restricting the use of TikTok on city-devices.

Councilman Jason Salamun brought forward a resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting that would draft a policy banning the app on city-devices, and severely restricting-access on city networks and accounts.

Salamun said at the meeting that if the issue is becoming big-enough for the state and federal government to address, the city should take it into consideration as well.

”Really with the federal government taking action and the state already taking action, it just stood to reason that perhaps the city should consider doing the same,” Salamun said.

The council posed several-questions to Information Technology Director Jim Gilbert who said while TikTok isn’t officially used by the city in any large capacity, he understands the security-concerns related to the social media giant’s ownership by a Chinese company.

He adds that what TikTok is designed for isn’t necessary for city business.

”It’s very easy to find several security measures that talk about not having unneeded on non-business-related apps in your environment, and I would certainly feel that for the majority of our users, TikTok would fall under that category,” Gilbert said.

The council decided on a motion to refer the issue to the “Legal & Finance” committee. Salamun was the only one who voted against that motion.

The next Legal & Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for December 28th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

