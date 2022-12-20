Importance of bird counts in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all know that each ecosystem member relies on the others. Ornithologists at Wind Cave National Park completed their annual bird count on Dec 11.

The winter bird species have been counted at the Wind Cave National Park to see if any species of birds were lower than usual.

“So, the Christmas bird count was used to start documenting winter bird species abundance and trends over time. That data is used as a long-term basis to see how our populations are doing,” said Wind Cave National Park biologist Angela Jarding.

Jarding added that the Christmas bird count was started about 100 years ago by the Audubon society to document the winter bird species that would stay year-round in the region they’re in. They implemented citizen science to help them document the “local” birds and this is what led to plenty of regions doing their own Christmas bird count that would help keep track of region-based birds.

The use of citizen science is why Wind Cave National Park invited community members and bird enthusiasts to help with the count to collect more information than just the park’s biologists could alone.

“It’s hard to have multiple biologists out there collecting and finding that information. So, it’s a great way to use citizen science for an enthusiast to get out there and help us record information on species trends,” said Jarding

According to Wind Cave National Park, this year 24 participants help with the Christmas bird count. They counted 903 total birds which included 30 different species. Jarding added that this was slightly below average but that factors such as weather could have played a role in the decrease.

Biologists look at the trends to see the region’s winter bird population and see if there have been any major fluctuations from previous years.

“What we’re looking for is long-term data for those species over time. So, if we start to see declines in a species where they’re decreasing in population, we can compare that to other trends happening in the regions and that can spur more research into the factors for that decline,” said Jarding.

According to the long-term data at Wind Cave National Park, there’s been an increase in two species of birds over time.

“Most of our population of the local bird species here over the 26 years of data that we have has shown increasing trends,” said Jarding, “So, it’s good to see that our black-capped chickadees and our red and white-breasted nuthatches are increasing.”

While another bird has seen a decrease in population.

“We’ve seen some decline in the American crow regionally in the Midwest region, and if you compare that to Audubon’s data, they have also seen similar decreasing trends,” said Jarding, “Globally, the population is still fine, but it was documented that the West Nile virus had a pretty large impact on the American crow,”

Researching the crow’s population trend was tied to the study. Bird counts like the one at Wind Cave National Park made it possible for multiple biologists throughout the nation to discover a possible reason for the decrease.

According to Elmwood Park Zoo, bird counts not only help biologists keep track of patterns across different species of birds but the data collected also helps them answer questions on subjects like bird diversity, bird populations affected by climate change, habitat locations, and migration patterns.

