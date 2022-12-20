Holidays are extremely stressful times for pets

Holidays might not be a joyous time for the family pet. Too much commotion could make your pet...
Holidays might not be a joyous time for the family pet. Too much commotion could make your pet act out.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you think holidays are stressful on you, think about how much anxiety your pets have.

The commotion, more visitors at their home, decorations, food; all this can pile on your pet, causing it to act out. Some signs for dogs under stress are being overly excited, jumping and begging for food and barking. Cats can be less tolerant of people or more withdrawn.

PetMD has suggestions to help your pets get through the holidays.

Make sure your pet has a place it can retreat to when things get too much, especially during holiday parties.

It might be a room, or a place in the corner with a bed, maybe some toys. Water and food should also be provided. Just make sure the area is cut off from guests.

If the weather is good, letting your pet outside is also an idea.

Whenever possible, ensure your pets’ routines are normal. Keep feeding and play times consistent. Play time is very important, as are regular walks. This helps your pet release stress in a healthy manner.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm

Latest News

Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
An employee throws wrapping paper in the trash can, rather than the recycling bin.
Post-Christmas cleanup, what goes in the trash and what goes in the recycling bin
Noah Tietsort prepares to lead a blind mare back to her barn following last week's storm.
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Marty Jackley announces hires, retains a number of current AG staffers