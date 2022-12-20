Extremely cold air on the way

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No change in the forecast - still looking at extremely cold arctic air to pour into the area Wednesday and Thursday. The arrival of the coldest air will be accompanied by a band of blowing snow Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. These winds, combined with the brutally cold airmass will produce wind chills of -40 to -60 Wednesday night and Thursday.

Warmer air returns by the XMAS Weekend, especially Sunday, Christmas Day when highs will reach the lower 40s.

The last week of 2022 looks to be much milder.

