Extreme cold all week with blizzard conditions late week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will fall below zero overnight with flurries possible. This could lead to a light dusting of fluffy snow. Freezing fog will be possible as well. Wind chills will be in the -10s and -20s.

Tuesday is cold with highs in the single digits for many. Some spots might reach the teens, while others up north stay below zero. Starting Tuesday evening, temperatures will fall below zero and likely stay through through Friday afternoon.

Low temperatures Wednesday will drop into the -10s for many. Highs will be below zero. Thursday will be the coldest day of this Arctic outbreak. Low temperatures will fall into the -20s for many. Highs will remain below zero. Wind chills Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night could fall down into the -40s and -50s. This is life-threatening cold!

Snow showers will pass through the area on Wednesday ahead of a frontal system. This will usher in the extremely cold air, along with strong winds. Gusts of 50 mph or higher will be possible late Wednesday and Thursday. This could lead to ground blizzard conditions on the South Dakota plains, where visibility will be near zero and roads could become slippery once again.

Be sure to bring your animals inside if you can. If it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them. High temperatures Friday will barely climb above zero. Saturday will likely be in the teens, but that will feel balmy compared to the below zero temperatures leading up to it!

Warmer air returns for Christmas - thanks, Santa! Highs will be in the 30s for many and some might be lucky enough to see 40s! Skies will be mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers passing through. It will be a bit breezy as well.

The final week of the year is shaping up to be a mild one! Highs likely in the 40s with some even climbing into the 50s!

