Wyoming Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on State Devices

TikTok ban spreads to Wyoming state government.
TikTok ban spreads to Wyoming state government.(Photo: CNN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon follows a dozen states (including South Dakota) in banning TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks because the app could be used by foreign governments to gather data on Americans.

“Maintaining robust cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and Wyoming is committed to identifying threats that could impact public safety,” Governor Gordon said in a news release. “The potential for foreign governments to access information collected by TikTok is extremely troubling.”

The governor’s memo also directs the State’s Enterprise Technology Services, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, and the Wyoming Information Analysis Team to review other technology-based threats posed to state government networks.

