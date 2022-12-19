South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week’s snowstorm prompted governors of South Dakota and Wyoming to declare a state of emergency, allowing for quicker delivery of heating fuels.

The emergency orders are due to extremely low inventories and outages of propane and heating fuel.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s order involves delivery of propane and heating fuels while Gov. Mark Gordon’s order is just for propane. The executive orders exempt deliveries of propane and heating fuels from U.S. Department of Transportation Motor Safety Regulations.

There is no estimate as to when the supply shortage could ease. The South Dakota executive order expires Jan. 15, 2023. Wyoming’s order expires at the end of Jan. 14, 2023.

While transport companies have more leeway, they still are not allowed to have fatigued drivers make deliveries.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.