Snowstorm didn’t extend RCAS schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools were closed last week for 3 days due to inclement weather, driving conditions, and staff.

As of right now, no additional school days were added towards the end of the year.

However, no online learning days were required on the days students missed.

“The Rapid City Area Schools didn’t send home computers with kids or anything like that,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, Community Relations Manager, RCAS

When schools are closed this leaves many students without the option of school lunches. However, Schaefbauer said most schools were still able to accommodate families you needed the help.

“We do have some teachers and principals that are actually at the schools contacting the parents from their school and families, and actually handing out food, so that way families do have food for these few days we have had off of school,” said Schaefbauer

On Thursday, not only did the weather affect transportation to schools, but RCAS had about 126 teachers call out. Schools did reopen on Friday with a two-hour late start.

