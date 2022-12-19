Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday.

He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice.

Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The snowmobiler had not been heard from since earlier in the afternoon.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office, along with South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, several local community volunteers, and Codington County Search and Rescue began conducting a search south of Waubay, South Dakota, near Bitter Lake, in the area of the last phone ping.

Search efforts were continued throughout the night.

Monday morning, the Day County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Codington County Search and Rescue, with the help of Day County community members, located and recovered the body of the snowmobiler from Bitter Lake.

No criminal charges are pending. The Day County Sheriff’s Office sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends in this accident.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
Wyoming and South Dakota governors ease fuel delivery rules due to snowstorm.
South Dakota, Wyoming governors ease heating fuel delivery rules
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
A dog at the Humane Society of the Black Hills checks out the other dogs at the shelter.
Expect a fast bathroom trip for pets during extreme wind-chill

Latest News

The annual Wind Cave National Park holiday open house was brought back after being canceled due...
Wind Cave National Park brings back a holiday event
97% of military families in the United States will see a 12% increase in their basic allowance...
National Defense Authorization Act provides a military housing allowance increase
Councilman Jason Salamun brought forward a resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting...
Rapid City government considering restricting TikTok on city devices
The annual event returns after being canceled due to coronavirus.
Holiday Open House returns
One of the many species of birds that inhabit Wind Cave National Park.
Importance of bird counts in the Black Hills