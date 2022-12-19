Last Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many riders have gathered for an ancestral healing prayer ride as they remember a dark day in history.

Those on the ride will travel over 300 miles on horseback from South Dakota to the site of Mankato, Minnesota, where according to the Crow Creek Tribe, on Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Dakota men were hung. Then two additional people were hung afterward.

The Dakota 38+2 ride continues in its 17th year, but this is the last year the ride will take place as prompted by a spiritual leader.

“The spirits acknowledge the sacrifice the horse and rider make, and he says it’s time to retire the staff,” said Wilfred Keeble, a Dakota 38+2 participant.

